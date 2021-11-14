NAIA Football Selection Show reveals postseason pairings for #2 Morningside and #4 Northwestern

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) revealed the 16-team National Championship qualifying field this evening.

The No. 2-seed Morningside University (11-0, 10-0 GPAC), fresh off an 11th straight Great Plains Athletic Conference championship, makes its 18th successive appearance in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Championship that begins Saturday, Nov. 20.

Head coach Steve Ryan’s Mustangs host No. 15 seed Ottawa University of Arizona. The Spirit, sporting an 8-1 record, are the champions of the Sooner Athletic Conference. Kickoff is 12 00 p.m. at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

The No. 4-seed Northwestern College football team (10-1, 9-1 GPAC) also clinched an at-large bid to this year’s playoffs.

The Raiders were selected to host No. 13-seed Central Methodist University (Mo.) out of the Heart of America Athletic Conference. The Eagles enter the postseason with a 9-2 overall mark and a perfect 5-0 record in HAAC play. CMU picked up their first Heart South Division title for the first time since 1975 and earning their first trip to the NAIA Football Championship Series for the first time in school history.

Northwestern holds steady in the final regular season poll of the season at No. 4, while the Eagles move up six spots from No. 22 last week to No. 16 entering the playoffs.

It marks the fourth-consecutive year the Raiders have been chosen to host an opening round contest in the NAIA Football Championship series, prevailing 31-7 over Dickinson State (N.D.) a season ago.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. from Korver Field at De Valois Stadium.