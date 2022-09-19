KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Once again, Morningside (Iowa) takes home all 19 first-place votes in the latest NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll presented by FirstDown PlayBook. The Top Six teams are the same as a week ago, with the largest changes being College of Idaho moving up six places, Bethel (Kan.) jumping eight spots, Concordia (Mich.) dropping eight berths, and Kansas Wesleyan falling nine positions.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

RANK LAST SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] CONFERENCE RECORD POINTS 1 1 Morningside (Iowa) [19] Great Plains 3-0 444 2 2 Grand View (Iowa) Heart – North 4-0 427 3 3 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Mid-South 3-0 405 4 4 Northwestern (Iowa) Great Plains 2-1 390 5 5 Marian (Ind.) MidStates East 2-0 381 6 6 Southwestern (Kan.) Kansas Collegiate 3-0 359 7 8 Ottawa (Ariz.) Sooner 3-0 343 8 10 Georgetown (Ky.) Mid-South 3-0 324 9 12 Reinhardt (Ga.) Appalachian 2-1 272 10 13 Indiana Wesleyan MidStates East 1-1 266 11 17 College of Idaho Frontier 3-0 262 12 15 Benedictine (Kan.) Heart South 3-1 249 13 16 Bethel (Tenn.) Mid-South 3-0 228 14 22 Bethel (Kan.) Kansas Collegiate 3-0 214 15 7 Concordia (Mich.) MidStates East 1-2 182 16 20 Saint Francis (Ind.) MidStates West 2-0 178 17 19 Montana Western Frontier 3-0 172 18 9 Kansas Wesleyan Kansas Collegiate 2-1 171 19 23 Midland (Neb.) Great Plains 4-0 123 20 NR Roosevelt (Ill.) MidStates West 2-0 105 21 24 Southeastern (Fla.) The Sun 4-0 103 22 25 St. Thomas (Fla.) The Sun 2-1 76 23 11 Baker (Kan.) Heart South 2-2 58 24 NR Waldorf (Iowa) North Star 4-0 49 25 NR Rocky Mountain (Mont.) Frontier 2-1 47

Dropped From Poll: Keiser (Fla.); Texas Wesleyan; Montana Tech

Receiving Votes: Keiser (Fla.) 45; Texas Wesleyan 39; Carroll (Mont.) 21; Saint Xavier (Ill.) 14; Montana Tech 13; Dickinson State (N.D.) 10; Langston (Okla.) 3; Pikeville (Ky.) 3