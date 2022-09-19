KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Once again, Morningside (Iowa) takes home all 19 first-place votes in the latest NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll presented by FirstDown PlayBook. The Top Six teams are the same as a week ago, with the largest changes being College of Idaho moving up six places, Bethel (Kan.) jumping eight spots, Concordia (Mich.) dropping eight berths, and Kansas Wesleyan falling nine positions. 

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
  • Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
RANKLASTSCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]CONFERENCERECORDPOINTS
11Morningside (Iowa) [19]Great Plains3-0444
22Grand View (Iowa)Heart – North4-0427
33Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)Mid-South3-0405
44Northwestern (Iowa)Great Plains2-1390
55Marian (Ind.)MidStates East2-0381
66Southwestern (Kan.)Kansas Collegiate3-0359
78Ottawa (Ariz.)Sooner3-0343
810Georgetown (Ky.)Mid-South3-0324
912Reinhardt (Ga.)Appalachian2-1272
1013Indiana WesleyanMidStates East1-1266
1117College of IdahoFrontier3-0262
1215Benedictine (Kan.)Heart South3-1249
1316Bethel (Tenn.)Mid-South3-0228
1422Bethel (Kan.)Kansas Collegiate3-0214
157Concordia (Mich.)MidStates East1-2182
1620Saint Francis (Ind.)MidStates West2-0178
1719Montana WesternFrontier3-0172
189Kansas WesleyanKansas Collegiate2-1171
1923Midland (Neb.)Great Plains4-0123
20NRRoosevelt (Ill.)MidStates West2-0105
2124Southeastern (Fla.)The Sun4-0103
2225St. Thomas (Fla.)The Sun2-176
2311Baker (Kan.)Heart South2-258
24NRWaldorf (Iowa)North Star4-049
25NRRocky Mountain (Mont.)Frontier2-147

Dropped From Poll: Keiser (Fla.); Texas Wesleyan; Montana Tech

Receiving Votes: Keiser (Fla.) 45; Texas Wesleyan 39; Carroll (Mont.) 21; Saint Xavier (Ill.) 14; Montana Tech 13; Dickinson State (N.D.) 10; Langston (Okla.) 3; Pikeville (Ky.) 3