KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Morningside (Iowa) is awarded all 19 first-place votes in the first regular season NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll presented by FirstDown PlayBook. The Top Five teams remain the same, with the lone change being Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and Northwestern (Iowa) swapping spots third and fourth places. Over the six weeks since the preseason rankings, seven teams have jumped into the poll including Benedictine (Kan.), Bethel (Tenn.), College of Idaho, Texas Wesleyan, Saint Francis (Ind.), Montana Tech, Midland (Neb.), Southeastern (Fla.), and St. Thomas (Fla.).

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
  • Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
RANKLASTSCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]CONFERENCERECORDFINAL POINTS
11Morningside (Iowa) [19]Great Plains2-0444
22Grand View (Iowa)Heart North3-0427
34Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)Mid-South2-0403
43Northwestern (Iowa)Great Plains1-1388
55Marian (Ind.)Mid States East1-0384
68Southwestern (Kan.)Kansas Collegiate2-0352
76Concordia (Mich.)Mid States East1-1327
810Ottawa (Ariz.)Sooner2-0325
912Kansas WesleyanKansas Collegiate2-0304
1015Georgetown (Ky.)Mid-South2-0298
1113Baker (Kan.)Heart South2-1235
129Reinhardt (Ga.)Appalachian1-1229
1314Indiana WesleyanMid States East0-1212
147Keiser (Fla.)The Sun1-2201
15NRBenedictine (Kan.)Heart North2-1182
16NRBethel (Tenn.)Mid-South3-0177
17NRCollege of IdahoFrontier1-0173
18NRTexas WesleyanSooner3-0141
1917Montana WesternFrontier2-0115
20NRSaint Francis (Ind.)Mid States West1-0113
21NRMontana TechFrontier1-0109
2223Bethel (Kan.)Kansas Collegiate2-099
23NRMidland (Neb.)Great Plains3-075
24NRSoutheastern (Fla.)The Sun2-161
25NRSt. Thomas (Fla.)The Sun1-160

Dropped From Poll: Saint Xavier (Ill.); Dickinson State (N.D.); Rocky Mountain (Mont.); Arizona Christian; Dordt (Iowa); Faulkner (Ala.); St. Francis (Ill.)

Receiving Votes: Waldorf (Iowa) 28; Arizona Christian 20; Carroll (Mont.) 16; Saint Xavier (Ill.) 15; Dickinson State (N.D.) 13; Siena Heights (Mich.) 11; Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 7; Cumberland (Tenn.) 5; Roosevelt (Ill.) 3