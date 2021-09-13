NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Coaches’ Top 25 Poll (Sept. 13)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI (KCAU) – The NAIA conference released their first Coaches’ top 25 poll following week one of NAIA football play. #2 Northwestern retains their top 5 spot in the rankings despite an upset scare to Midland last Saturday, while Morningside stays at #3. Both teams are sporting undefeated seasons and have yet to lose in GPAC competition. Dordt fell 5 spots in the polls to #19, after their season-opening loss to Midland.

NAIA Top 25 Poll

2. (2) Northwestern (3-0, 2-0 GPAC)

3. (3) Morningside (2-0, 2-0 GPAC)

19. (14) Dordt (1-1, 1-1 GPAC)