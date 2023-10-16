KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – Northwestern (Iowa) makes it seventh straight times leading the NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Rating presented by FirstDown PlayBook. The Red Raiders claimed all 18 available first-place votes. Grand View (Iowa), Morningside (Iowa), Indiana Wesleyan, and Marian (Ind.) remained in the same spot from a week ago. Friends (Kan.) moved into the Top 25 for the first time this season:

RANKLAST TIMESCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]RECORDPOINTS
11Northwestern (Iowa) [18]7-0418
22Grand View (Iowa) 6-0401
33Morningside (Iowa)7-0387
44Indiana Wesleyan7-0367
55Marian (Ind.)6-0356
67Carroll (Mont.)6-0333
78Keiser (Fla.)4-2323
89Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)5-1307
910College of Idaho6-1289
1012Bethel (Tenn.)6-1259
1114Georgetown (Ky.)4-1256
1210Concordia (Mich.)5-1227
1315Evangel (Mo.)7-0222
146Southwestern (Kan.)6-1202
1519Montana Western5-1175
1616Montana Tech4-2170
1713Saint Xavier (Ill.)4-3148
1818Benedictine (Kan.)5-2144
1917Texas Wesleyan5-1143
2020Dickinson State (N.D.)6-1120
2121St. Thomas (Fla.)4-391
2222Dordt (Iowa)5-183
2323Reinhardt (Ga.)4-259
2424OUAZ (Ariz.)5-148
25NRFriends (Kan.)6-139

Dropped From Top 25: Louisiana Christian

Receiving Votes: Louisiana Christian 34; Baker (Kan.) 24