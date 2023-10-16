KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – Northwestern (Iowa) makes it seventh straight times leading the NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Rating presented by FirstDown PlayBook. The Red Raiders claimed all 18 available first-place votes. Grand View (Iowa), Morningside (Iowa), Indiana Wesleyan, and Marian (Ind.) remained in the same spot from a week ago. Friends (Kan.) moved into the Top 25 for the first time this season:

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 Northwestern (Iowa) [18] 7-0 418 2 2 Grand View (Iowa) 6-0 401 3 3 Morningside (Iowa) 7-0 387 4 4 Indiana Wesleyan 7-0 367 5 5 Marian (Ind.) 6-0 356 6 7 Carroll (Mont.) 6-0 333 7 8 Keiser (Fla.) 4-2 323 8 9 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 5-1 307 9 10 College of Idaho 6-1 289 10 12 Bethel (Tenn.) 6-1 259 11 14 Georgetown (Ky.) 4-1 256 12 10 Concordia (Mich.) 5-1 227 13 15 Evangel (Mo.) 7-0 222 14 6 Southwestern (Kan.) 6-1 202 15 19 Montana Western 5-1 175 16 16 Montana Tech 4-2 170 17 13 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 4-3 148 18 18 Benedictine (Kan.) 5-2 144 19 17 Texas Wesleyan 5-1 143 20 20 Dickinson State (N.D.) 6-1 120 21 21 St. Thomas (Fla.) 4-3 91 22 22 Dordt (Iowa) 5-1 83 23 23 Reinhardt (Ga.) 4-2 59 24 24 OUAZ (Ariz.) 5-1 48 25 NR Friends (Kan.) 6-1 39

Dropped From Top 25: Louisiana Christian

Receiving Votes: Louisiana Christian 34; Baker (Kan.) 24