KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – Northwestern (Iowa) makes it seventh straight times leading the NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Rating presented by FirstDown PlayBook. The Red Raiders claimed all 18 available first-place votes. Grand View (Iowa), Morningside (Iowa), Indiana Wesleyan, and Marian (Ind.) remained in the same spot from a week ago. Friends (Kan.) moved into the Top 25 for the first time this season:
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|Northwestern (Iowa) [18]
|7-0
|418
|2
|2
|Grand View (Iowa)
|6-0
|401
|3
|3
|Morningside (Iowa)
|7-0
|387
|4
|4
|Indiana Wesleyan
|7-0
|367
|5
|5
|Marian (Ind.)
|6-0
|356
|6
|7
|Carroll (Mont.)
|6-0
|333
|7
|8
|Keiser (Fla.)
|4-2
|323
|8
|9
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|5-1
|307
|9
|10
|College of Idaho
|6-1
|289
|10
|12
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|6-1
|259
|11
|14
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|4-1
|256
|12
|10
|Concordia (Mich.)
|5-1
|227
|13
|15
|Evangel (Mo.)
|7-0
|222
|14
|6
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|6-1
|202
|15
|19
|Montana Western
|5-1
|175
|16
|16
|Montana Tech
|4-2
|170
|17
|13
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|4-3
|148
|18
|18
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|5-2
|144
|19
|17
|Texas Wesleyan
|5-1
|143
|20
|20
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|6-1
|120
|21
|21
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|4-3
|91
|22
|22
|Dordt (Iowa)
|5-1
|83
|23
|23
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|4-2
|59
|24
|24
|OUAZ (Ariz.)
|5-1
|48
|25
|NR
|Friends (Kan.)
|6-1
|39
Dropped From Top 25: Louisiana Christian
Receiving Votes: Louisiana Christian 34; Baker (Kan.) 24