KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The latest NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Rating presented by FirstDown PlayBook once again sees Northwestern (Iowa) leading the country with all 18 first-place votes. Grand View (Iowa) and Morningside (Iowa) remain second and third respectively with Indiana Wesleyan moving up one spot and Marian (Ind.) joining the top five. Cumberlands (Ky.) rides their 4-0 record into the rankings for the first time this season.
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|Northwestern (Iowa) [18]
|3-0
|418
|2
|2
|Grand View (Iowa)
|3-0
|400
|3
|3
|Morningside (Iowa)
|3-0
|387
|4
|5
|Indiana Wesleyan
|3-0
|362
|5
|6
|Marian (Ind.)
|3-0
|350
|6
|7
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|3-0
|335
|7
|8
|College of Idaho
|2-0
|310
|8
|4
|Keiser (Fla.)
|1-2
|306
|9
|9
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|2-0
|297
|10
|10
|Carroll (Mont.)
|3-0
|278
|11
|11
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|2-1
|246
|12
|12
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|2-0
|244
|13
|13
|Texas Wesleyan
|3-0
|222
|14
|17
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|3-0
|190
|15
|16
|Montana Tech
|2-1
|186
|16
|19
|Dordt (Iowa)
|3-0
|168
|17
|21
|Concordia (Mich.)
|3-0
|166
|18
|15
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|1-2
|130
|19
|NR
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|4-0
|91
|20
|25
|Evangel (Mo.)
|4-0
|85
|21
|20
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|2-2
|69
|22
|22
|OUAZ (Ariz.)
|2-1
|61
|23
|23
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|1-2
|59
|24
|24
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|2-1
|54
|25
|18
|Graceland (Iowa)
|3-1
|43
Dropped From Top 25: Reinhardt (Ga.)
Receiving Votes: Reinhardt (Ga.) 42; Missouri Valley 38; Southeastern (Fla.) 34; Montana Western 23; Louisiana Christian 8; MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 6