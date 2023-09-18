KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The latest NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Rating presented by FirstDown PlayBook once again sees Northwestern (Iowa) leading the country with all 18 first-place votes. Grand View (Iowa) and Morningside (Iowa) remain second and third respectively with Indiana Wesleyan moving up one spot and Marian (Ind.) joining the top five. Cumberlands (Ky.) rides their 4-0 record into the rankings for the first time this season.

RANKLAST TIMESCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]RECORDPOINTS
11Northwestern (Iowa) [18]3-0418
22Grand View (Iowa)3-0400
33Morningside (Iowa)3-0387
45Indiana Wesleyan3-0362
56Marian (Ind.)3-0350
67Bethel (Tenn.)3-0335
78College of Idaho2-0310
84Keiser (Fla.)1-2306
99Southwestern (Kan.)2-0297
1010Carroll (Mont.)3-0278
1111Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)2-1246
1212Georgetown (Ky.)2-0244
1313Texas Wesleyan3-0222
1417St. Francis (Ill.)3-0190
1516Montana Tech2-1186
1619Dordt (Iowa)3-0168
1721Concordia (Mich.)3-0166
1815Saint Xavier (Ill.)1-2130
19NRCumberlands (Ky.)4-091
2025Evangel (Mo.)4-085
2120Benedictine (Kan.)2-269
2222OUAZ (Ariz.)2-161
2323St. Thomas (Fla.)1-259
2424Dickinson State (N.D.)2-154
2518Graceland (Iowa)3-143

Dropped From Top 25: Reinhardt (Ga.)

Receiving Votes: Reinhardt (Ga.) 42; Missouri Valley 38; Southeastern (Fla.) 34; Montana Western 23; Louisiana Christian 8; MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 6