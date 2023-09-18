KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The latest NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Rating presented by FirstDown PlayBook once again sees Northwestern (Iowa) leading the country with all 18 first-place votes. Grand View (Iowa) and Morningside (Iowa) remain second and third respectively with Indiana Wesleyan moving up one spot and Marian (Ind.) joining the top five. Cumberlands (Ky.) rides their 4-0 record into the rankings for the first time this season.

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 Northwestern (Iowa) [18] 3-0 418 2 2 Grand View (Iowa) 3-0 400 3 3 Morningside (Iowa) 3-0 387 4 5 Indiana Wesleyan 3-0 362 5 6 Marian (Ind.) 3-0 350 6 7 Bethel (Tenn.) 3-0 335 7 8 College of Idaho 2-0 310 8 4 Keiser (Fla.) 1-2 306 9 9 Southwestern (Kan.) 2-0 297 10 10 Carroll (Mont.) 3-0 278 11 11 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 2-1 246 12 12 Georgetown (Ky.) 2-0 244 13 13 Texas Wesleyan 3-0 222 14 17 St. Francis (Ill.) 3-0 190 15 16 Montana Tech 2-1 186 16 19 Dordt (Iowa) 3-0 168 17 21 Concordia (Mich.) 3-0 166 18 15 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 1-2 130 19 NR Cumberlands (Ky.) 4-0 91 20 25 Evangel (Mo.) 4-0 85 21 20 Benedictine (Kan.) 2-2 69 22 22 OUAZ (Ariz.) 2-1 61 23 23 St. Thomas (Fla.) 1-2 59 24 24 Dickinson State (N.D.) 2-1 54 25 18 Graceland (Iowa) 3-1 43

Dropped From Top 25: Reinhardt (Ga.)

Receiving Votes: Reinhardt (Ga.) 42; Missouri Valley 38; Southeastern (Fla.) 34; Montana Western 23; Louisiana Christian 8; MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 6