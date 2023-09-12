KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In the first regular season edition of the NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Rating presented by FirstDown PlayBook, Northwestern (Iowa) grabs all first-place votes. The Top Five teams remain the same, with Keiser (Fla.) dropping two spots, Grand View (Iowa), and Morningside (Iowa) moving up one spot, and Indiana Wesleyan remaining fifth. Graceland (Iowa), Concordia (Mich.), and Evangel (Mo.) use their combined 8-0 records to move into the rankings for the first time this season.
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|Northwestern (Iowa) [18]
|2-0
|418
|2
|3
|Grand View (Iowa)
|2-0
|395
|3
|4
|Morningside (Iowa)
|2-0
|381
|4
|2
|Keiser (Fla.)
|1-1
|357
|5
|5
|Indiana Wesleyan
|2-0
|356
|6
|6
|Marian (Ind.)
|2-0
|340
|7
|8
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|2-0
|326
|8
|12
|College of Idaho
|3-0
|303
|9
|11
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|3-0
|296
|10
|15
|Carroll (Mont.)
|2-0
|274
|11
|9
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|1-1
|239
|12
|21
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|2-0
|228
|13
|21
|Texas Wesleyan
|2-0
|195
|14
|10
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|1-1
|191
|15
|13
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|1-1
|182
|16
|16
|Montana Tech
|1-1
|159
|17
|24
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|2-0
|144
|18
|NR
|Graceland (Iowa)
|3-0
|104
|19
|25
|Dordt (Iowa)
|2-0
|100
|20
|7
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|1-2
|88
|21
|RV
|Concordia (Mich.)
|2-0
|86
|22
|17
|OUAZ (Ariz.)
|1-1
|68
|23
|14
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|1-2
|65
|24
|19
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|2-1
|63
|25
|NR
|Evangel (Mo.)
|3-0
|54
Dropped From Top 25: Avila (Mo.); Bethel (Kan.); Kansas Wesleyan
Receiving Votes: Southeastern (Fla.) 48; Bluefield (Va.) 32; Friends (Kan.) 26; Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 26; Montana Western 10; Midland (Neb.) 10; Arizona Christian 8; Baker (Kan.) 3; Louisiana Christian 3; Kansas Wesleyan 3