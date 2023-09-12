KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In the first regular season edition of the NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Rating presented by FirstDown PlayBook, Northwestern (Iowa) grabs all first-place votes. The Top Five teams remain the same, with Keiser (Fla.) dropping two spots, Grand View (Iowa), and Morningside (Iowa) moving up one spot, and Indiana Wesleyan remaining fifth. Graceland (Iowa), Concordia (Mich.), and Evangel (Mo.) use their combined 8-0 records to move into the rankings for the first time this season.

RANKLAST TIMESCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]RECORDPOINTS
11Northwestern (Iowa) [18]2-0418
23Grand View (Iowa)2-0395
34Morningside (Iowa)2-0381
42Keiser (Fla.)1-1357
55Indiana Wesleyan2-0356
66Marian (Ind.)2-0340
78Bethel (Tenn.)2-0326
812College of Idaho3-0303
911Southwestern (Kan.)3-0296
1015Carroll (Mont.)2-0274
119Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)1-1239
1221Georgetown (Ky.)2-0228
1321Texas Wesleyan2-0195
1410Reinhardt (Ga.)1-1191
1513Saint Xavier (Ill.)1-1182
1616Montana Tech1-1159
1724St. Francis (Ill.)2-0144
18NRGraceland (Iowa)3-0104
1925Dordt (Iowa)2-0100
207Benedictine (Kan.)1-288
21RVConcordia (Mich.)2-086
2217OUAZ (Ariz.)1-168
2314St. Thomas (Fla.)1-265
2419Dickinson State (N.D.)2-163
25NREvangel (Mo.)3-054

Dropped From Top 25: Avila (Mo.); Bethel (Kan.); Kansas Wesleyan

Receiving Votes: Southeastern (Fla.) 48; Bluefield (Va.) 32; Friends (Kan.) 26; Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 26; Montana Western 10; Midland (Neb.) 10; Arizona Christian 8; Baker (Kan.) 3; Louisiana Christian 3; Kansas Wesleyan 3