KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In the first regular season edition of the NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Rating presented by FirstDown PlayBook, Northwestern (Iowa) grabs all first-place votes. The Top Five teams remain the same, with Keiser (Fla.) dropping two spots, Grand View (Iowa), and Morningside (Iowa) moving up one spot, and Indiana Wesleyan remaining fifth. Graceland (Iowa), Concordia (Mich.), and Evangel (Mo.) use their combined 8-0 records to move into the rankings for the first time this season.

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 Northwestern (Iowa) [18] 2-0 418 2 3 Grand View (Iowa) 2-0 395 3 4 Morningside (Iowa) 2-0 381 4 2 Keiser (Fla.) 1-1 357 5 5 Indiana Wesleyan 2-0 356 6 6 Marian (Ind.) 2-0 340 7 8 Bethel (Tenn.) 2-0 326 8 12 College of Idaho 3-0 303 9 11 Southwestern (Kan.) 3-0 296 10 15 Carroll (Mont.) 2-0 274 11 9 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 1-1 239 12 21 Georgetown (Ky.) 2-0 228 13 21 Texas Wesleyan 2-0 195 14 10 Reinhardt (Ga.) 1-1 191 15 13 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 1-1 182 16 16 Montana Tech 1-1 159 17 24 St. Francis (Ill.) 2-0 144 18 NR Graceland (Iowa) 3-0 104 19 25 Dordt (Iowa) 2-0 100 20 7 Benedictine (Kan.) 1-2 88 21 RV Concordia (Mich.) 2-0 86 22 17 OUAZ (Ariz.) 1-1 68 23 14 St. Thomas (Fla.) 1-2 65 24 19 Dickinson State (N.D.) 2-1 63 25 NR Evangel (Mo.) 3-0 54

Dropped From Top 25: Avila (Mo.); Bethel (Kan.); Kansas Wesleyan

Receiving Votes: Southeastern (Fla.) 48; Bluefield (Va.) 32; Friends (Kan.) 26; Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 26; Montana Western 10; Midland (Neb.) 10; Arizona Christian 8; Baker (Kan.) 3; Louisiana Christian 3; Kansas Wesleyan 3