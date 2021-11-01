NAIA football coaches’ poll (11-1-21)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Despite five upsets of teams in the Top 25 Poll from a week ago, the top of the table is remarkably fixed. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) takes home 18 first-place points to lead the nation. Teams two through 12 are unchanged from the previous edition. St. Francis (Ill.), Culver-Stockton (Mo.), Arizona Christian, and

Montana Western have moved back into the rankings.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

RANK LAST SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] WON FINAL POINTS 1 1 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18] 8-0 444 2 2 Northwestern (Iowa) 9-0 426 3 3 Morningside (Iowa) [1] 8-0 411 4 4 Grand View (Iowa) 9-0 393 5 5 Baker (Kan.) 8-1 371 6 6 Kansas Wesleyan 9-0 358 7 7 Indiana Wesleyan 7-1 347 8 8 Reinhardt (Ga.) 7-2 325 9 9 Marian (Ind.) 6-2 307 10 10 Concordia (Mich.) 6-1 287 11 11 Bethel (Kan.) 8-1 278 12 12 Keiser (Fla.) 6-2 256 13 15 Southwestern (Kan.) 7-1 230 14 18 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 5-3 219 15 16 Ottawa (Ariz.) 6-1 206 16 21 Georgetown (Ky.) 6-2 173 17 13 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 6-2 166 18 14 Langston (Okla.) 7-1 137 19 25 College of Idaho 6-2 130 20 24 Dickinson State (N.D.) 6-2 128 21 NR St. Francis (Ill.) 5-2 84 22 NR Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 7-2 59 23 22 Bethel (Tenn.) 6-3 51 24 NR Arizona Christian 6-2 49 25 NR Montana Western 6-3 27

Dropped from the poll: Olivet Nazarene (Ill.); Faulkner (Ala.); Dordt (Iowa); St. Thomas (Fla.)

Receiving Votes: Dordt (Iowa) 25; Faulkner (Ala.) 20; St. Thomas (Fla.) 20; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 13; Central Methodist (Mo.) 7; Southeastern (Fla.) 7; Valley City State (N.D.) 4; Texas Wesleyan 4; Cumberlands (Ky.) 3