NAIA football coaches’ poll (11-1-21)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Despite five upsets of teams in the Top 25 Poll from a week ago, the top of the table is remarkably fixed. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) takes home 18 first-place points to lead the nation. Teams two through 12 are unchanged from the previous edition. St. Francis (Ill.), Culver-Stockton (Mo.), Arizona Christian, and
Montana Western have moved back into the rankings.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
- Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
|RANK
|LAST
|SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|WON
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18]
|8-0
|444
|2
|2
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|9-0
|426
|3
|3
|Morningside (Iowa) [1]
|8-0
|411
|4
|4
|Grand View (Iowa)
|9-0
|393
|5
|5
|Baker (Kan.)
|8-1
|371
|6
|6
|Kansas Wesleyan
|9-0
|358
|7
|7
|Indiana Wesleyan
|7-1
|347
|8
|8
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|7-2
|325
|9
|9
|Marian (Ind.)
|6-2
|307
|10
|10
|Concordia (Mich.)
|6-1
|287
|11
|11
|Bethel (Kan.)
|8-1
|278
|12
|12
|Keiser (Fla.)
|6-2
|256
|13
|15
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|7-1
|230
|14
|18
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|5-3
|219
|15
|16
|Ottawa (Ariz.)
|6-1
|206
|16
|21
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|6-2
|173
|17
|13
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|6-2
|166
|18
|14
|Langston (Okla.)
|7-1
|137
|19
|25
|College of Idaho
|6-2
|130
|20
|24
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|6-2
|128
|21
|NR
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|5-2
|84
|22
|NR
|Culver-Stockton (Mo.)
|7-2
|59
|23
|22
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|6-3
|51
|24
|NR
|Arizona Christian
|6-2
|49
|25
|NR
|Montana Western
|6-3
|27
Dropped from the poll: Olivet Nazarene (Ill.); Faulkner (Ala.); Dordt (Iowa); St. Thomas (Fla.)
Receiving Votes: Dordt (Iowa) 25; Faulkner (Ala.) 20; St. Thomas (Fla.) 20; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 13; Central Methodist (Mo.) 7; Southeastern (Fla.) 7; Valley City State (N.D.) 4; Texas Wesleyan 4; Cumberlands (Ky.) 3