NAIA football coaches’ poll (11-1-21)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Despite five upsets of teams in the Top 25 Poll from a week ago, the top of the table is remarkably fixed. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) takes home 18 first-place points to lead the nation. Teams two through 12 are unchanged from the previous edition. St. Francis (Ill.), Culver-Stockton (Mo.), Arizona Christian, and 
Montana Western have moved back into the rankings. 

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
  • Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
  • For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
RANKLASTSCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]WONFINAL POINTS
11Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18]8-0444
22Northwestern (Iowa)9-0426
33Morningside (Iowa) [1]8-0411
44Grand View (Iowa)9-0393
55Baker (Kan.)8-1371
66Kansas Wesleyan9-0358
77Indiana Wesleyan7-1347
88Reinhardt (Ga.)7-2325
99Marian (Ind.)6-2307
1010Concordia (Mich.)6-1287
1111Bethel (Kan.)8-1278
1212Keiser (Fla.)6-2256
1315Southwestern (Kan.)7-1230
1418Saint Xavier (Ill.)5-3219
1516Ottawa (Ariz.)6-1206
1621Georgetown (Ky.)6-2173
1713Rocky Mountain (Mont.)6-2166
1814Langston (Okla.)7-1137
1925College of Idaho6-2130
2024Dickinson State (N.D.)6-2128
21NRSt. Francis (Ill.)5-284
22NRCulver-Stockton (Mo.)7-259
2322Bethel (Tenn.)6-351
24NRArizona Christian6-249
25NRMontana Western6-327

Dropped from the poll: Olivet Nazarene (Ill.); Faulkner (Ala.); Dordt (Iowa); St. Thomas (Fla.)

Receiving Votes: Dordt (Iowa) 25; Faulkner (Ala.) 20; St. Thomas (Fla.) 20; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 13; Central Methodist (Mo.) 7; Southeastern (Fla.) 7; Valley City State (N.D.) 4; Texas Wesleyan 4; Cumberlands (Ky.) 3

