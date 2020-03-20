Closings
NAIA DII women’s basketball All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2020 Division II Women’s Basketball All-America teams on Thursday. Taylah Simmons, junior forward for Southeastern (Fla.) was named NAIA National Player of the Year.

In just her first season with the Fire, Simmons earned both All-America First Team honors as well as the distinction of being named the national player of the year. This season, the Melbourne, Australia native was ranked No. 1 in the nation in scoring average per game with 24 points per game on the season. Simmons was a critical part to the success of Southeastern women’s basketball. The forward led the nation in total points with 720 this season. She averaged 59.4 percent from the field.

Philly Lammers of Concordia (Neb.) and Kynedi Cheeseman of Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) were the lone two that appeared as All-America First Team selections in 2019 and this season.

Shandra Farmer of Hastings (Neb.) and Kaitlyn Aylward of St. Francis (Ill.) both made the jump from second team in 2019 to first team this season, while Sarah Fryman of Huntington (Ind.) and Becca Buchs of Taylor (Ind.) both earned a spot on the first team after being named an honorable mention a year ago.

Head Coach Katie Gearlds of Marian (Ind.) was named NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year. Coach Gearlds led the Knights to a No. 2 ranking in the final poll of the season and a 31-3 overall record. Gearlds has led two teams to a red banner previously at Marian, both in 2016 and 2017.

FIRST TEAM     
NameSchoolHometownPositionClassHt.
Philly Lammers ^Concordia (Neb.)Omaha, Neb.CenterSR5-11
Kynedi Cheeseman ^Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)Alexandria, S.D.GuardSR5-9
Shandra Farmer &Hastings (Neb.)Hastings, Neb.GuardSR5-3
Sarah Fryman *Huntington (Ind.)Huntington, Ind.ForwardSR5-9
Morgan McKinneyNorthwest Christian (Ore.)Lake Oswego, Ore.GuardJR5-9
Peyton BanksSiena Heights (Mich.)Wadsworth, OhioForwardSO5-11
Taylah SimmonsSoutheastern (Fla.)Melbourne, AustraliaForwardJR6-1
Kaitlin Aylward &St. Francis (Ill.)Elmwood Park, Ill.CenterSR6-0
Becca Buchs *Taylor (Ind.)Angola, Ind.ForwardSR5-11
Brooke HammondsUnion (Ky.)Pennington Gap, Va.ForwardJR5-10
      
SECOND TEAM     
NameSchoolHometownPositionClassHt.
Chinna FairAntelope Valley (Calif.)Midwest, Okla.GuardJR5-10
Grace BarryConcordia (Neb.)Lincoln, Neb.GuardSR5-7
Jordan Woodvine ^Corban (Ore.)Salem, Ore.ForwardSR5-11
Kendall FisherLawrence Tech (Mich.)Indianapolis, Ind.GuardSO5-2
Abby DownardMarian (Ind.)Avon, Ind.GuardJR5-7
Kylee HeurungMayville State (N.D.)Brainerd, Minn.ForwardJR5-10
Sammy StejskalOlivet Nazarene (Ill.)Arlington Heights, Ill.GuardSR5-10
Chanel Fanter *Saint Xavier (Ill.)Crystal Lake, Ill.ForwardSR5-10
Kylah Comley &Sterling (Kan.)Sterling, Kan.GuardJR5-4
Brittney JusticeWVU Tech (W.Va.)Danese, W.Va.GuardJR5-7
      
THIRD TEAM     
NameSchoolHometownPositionClassHt.
Abby OliverCollege of the Ozarks (Mo.)Strafford, Mo.GuardJR5-6
Sarah Carr &Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)Huron, S.D.ForwardSR6-0
Erika Feenstra &Dordt (Iowa)Hull, IowaForwardJR6-0
DeAnn Kauffman *Indiana TechWilliamsburg, Ind.ForwardSR5-11
Kelcey HinzKansas WesleyanWhitewater, Kan.ForwardSO6-1
Sierra Mitchell *Morningside (Iowa)Pleasant Hill, IowaGuardJR5-6
Demi RussellSiena Heights (Mich.)Toledo, OhioForwardSR5-11
Marlena SchmidtSoutheastern (Fla.)Eighty Four, Pa.CenterSR6-6
Kylie WroblewskiSt. Ambrose (Iowa)Bettendorf, IowaForwardFR6-2
Mia Belvin %UC Merced (Calif.)Long Beach, Calif.GuardSR5-7
^ 2019 1st Team AA     
& 2019 2nd Team AA     
% 2019 3rd Team AA     
* 2019 Hon. Mention     
      
HONORABLE MENTION     
NameSchoolPosition   
Sarah MillerAve Maria (Fla.)Forward   
Elexis MartinezBellevue (Neb.)Forward   
McKenzie AltonBenedictine-Mesa (Ariz.)Guard   
Abby SchmidtBethel (Kan.)Center   
Kaitlynn HennesseeBryan (Tenn.)Guard   
Deandra LunaBryan (Tenn.)Guard   
Annie NoahCollege of the Ozarks (Mo.)Forward   
Jessi GilesDakota State (S.D.)Guard   
Jane NelsonEastern OregonGuard   
Danae RuizEmbry-Riddle (Ariz.)Guard   
Vironnica DrakeGrace (Ind.)Guard   
Gabby GrassoHastings (Neb.)Forward   
Tianna AyuloJohnson & Wales (Fla.)Forward   
Erynn YoungLincoln (Ill.)Forward   
Imani GuyMarian (Neb.)Forward   
Brittany RobertsMcPherson (Kan.)Forward   
Ro’Zhane WellsMichigan-DearbornGuard   
Taylor GregoryMount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)Forward   
Sammy BlumNorthwestern (Iowa)Guard   
Tori LennartzNorthwestern OhioGuard   
Staci Dinsmore-PertusetOhio ChristianGuard   
Bethany HeadrickReinhardt (Ga.)Guard   
Catherine ShopeReinhardt (Ga.)Guard   
Sydney HoldenRio Grande (Ohio)Guard   
Deesha BreffordRobert Morris (Ill.)Guard   
Lexey TobelRochester (Mich.)Guard   
Lauren McBryarSaint Francis (Ind.)Guard   
Claire AustinSaint Xavier (Ill.)Forward   
Maddie WelterSaint Xavier (Ill.)Guard   
Abby BuchsTaylor (Ind.)Guard   
Mackenzie HuberValley City State (N.D.)Center   
Gabby BrunoWarner Pacific (Ore.)Guard

