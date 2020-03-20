NAIA DII women’s basketball All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2020 Division II Women’s Basketball All-America teams on Thursday. Taylah Simmons, junior forward for Southeastern (Fla.) was named NAIA National Player of the Year.

In just her first season with the Fire, Simmons earned both All-America First Team honors as well as the distinction of being named the national player of the year. This season, the Melbourne, Australia native was ranked No. 1 in the nation in scoring average per game with 24 points per game on the season. Simmons was a critical part to the success of Southeastern women’s basketball. The forward led the nation in total points with 720 this season. She averaged 59.4 percent from the field.

Philly Lammers of Concordia (Neb.) and Kynedi Cheeseman of Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) were the lone two that appeared as All-America First Team selections in 2019 and this season.

Shandra Farmer of Hastings (Neb.) and Kaitlyn Aylward of St. Francis (Ill.) both made the jump from second team in 2019 to first team this season, while Sarah Fryman of Huntington (Ind.) and Becca Buchs of Taylor (Ind.) both earned a spot on the first team after being named an honorable mention a year ago.

Head Coach Katie Gearlds of Marian (Ind.) was named NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year. Coach Gearlds led the Knights to a No. 2 ranking in the final poll of the season and a 31-3 overall record. Gearlds has led two teams to a red banner previously at Marian, both in 2016 and 2017.