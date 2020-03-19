Closings
NAIA DII men’s basketball All-Americans

KANSAS CITY – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2020 Division II Men’s Basketball All-America teams on Thursday. Kyle Mangas of Indiana Wesleyan was named National Player of the Year.

Mangas is now a three-time All-America selection after being named to the first team in both 2018 and 2019. This season he led the team in scoring averaging 26.88 points per game and is ranked No. 3 in the nation in that category. As a junior, he totals 2,479 points on his career scoring over 800 in each of his three years. A native of Warsaw, Ind., Mangas is ranked No. 2 in Division II in total scoring, No. 3 in points per game, No. 4 in total blocks (87) and No. 5 in blocks per game (2.72). He helped lead the Wildcats to a No. 2 ranking in the nation in the final Division II Men’s basketball poll. 

Mangas is the one of six players to be named to the first team that were also selected to the top team last year. Mitchell Fink of Oregon Tech, Ty Hoglund of Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.), Paul Marandet of Spring Arbor (Mich.), Talon Pinckney of College of Idaho and Nic Reed of Olivet Nazarene were all first-team selections in 2019.

Both Tyler Borchers of Morningside (Iowa) and Dwight Burton of Madonna (Mich.) were named to the first team after being named to the second team in 2019. Jevon Knox of Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) is the lone member of the 2019 second team to also be featured on the second team in 2020.

Hussayn Ford of Northwest (Wash.), Jackson Lamb of Briar Cliff, Justin Martin of Multnomah (Ore.) and Bishop Smith of IU East (Ind.) all improved from being an honorable mention in 2019 to the second team in 2020. Leo Behrend of Ave Maria (Fla.) also moved out of the honorable mention category from 2019 into the third team in 2020.

Coach Colby Blaine of College of Idaho was named the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year. Blaine lead the Yotes to a 31-3 record and a No. 1 ranking in the final NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25.

FIRST TEAM     
NameSchoolHometownYearPositionHeight
*Kyle Mangas ^Indiana WesleyanWarsaw, Ind.JRGuard6-4
Junior ArreyWVU Tech (W.Va.)Blacklick, OhioJRGuard6-0
Tyler Borchers &Morningside (Iowa)Le Mars, IowaSRCenter6-7
Dwight Burton &Madonna (Mich.)Detroit, Mich.SRGuard6-1
TreVion CrewsBethel (Ind.)Fort Wayne, Ind.JRGuard6-0
Mitchell Fink ^Oregon TechClackamas, Ore.SRGuard6-1
Ty Hoglund ^Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)Dell Rapids, S.D.SRGuard6-3
Paul Marandet ^Spring Arbor (Mich.)Warsaw, Ind.SRGuard6-1
Talon Pinckney ^College of IdahoBoise, IdahoSRGuard5-10
Nic Reed ^Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)New Albany, Ind.SRForward6-5
      
SECOND TEAM     
NameSchoolHometownYearPositionHeight
Darryl BowieOttawa (Kan.)Rome, Ga.SRGuard5-10
Hussayn Ford *Northwest (Wash.)Seattle, Wash.SRForward6-6
Mark GordonKeiser (Fla.)Eustis, Fla.SRForward6-5
Jemeil KingBellevue (Neb.)Oakland, Calif.JRGuard6-5
Jevon Knox %Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)Marysville, OhioJRGuard6-2
Jackson Lamb *Briar Cliff (Iowa)Greenfield, IowaSRGuard6-4
Justin Martin *Multnomah (Ore.)Spokane, Wash.SRGuard5-10
Ronnie Rousseau IIIAntelope Valley (Calif.)Cincinnati, OhioSRGuard5-10
Xavier SewellWashington Adventist (Md.)Germantown, Md.SRGuard6-4
Bishop Smith *IU East (Ind.)Indianapolis, Ind.SRGuard5-9
      
THIRD TEAM     
NameSchoolHometownYearPositionHeight
Leo Behrend *Ave Maria (Fla.)Pocatello, IdahoSRGuard6-4
Austin ButlerMontreat (N.C.)Morganton, N.C.SRGuard6-5
Armand CartwrightRochester (Mich.)Bloomfield, Mich.SRGuard6-1
Andrew HammSouthwestern (Kan.)Alief, TexasSRGuard6-3
Tate HoffmanSouthern OregonWest Linn, Ore.SRGuard6-7
Chris KingMount Marty (S.D.)Des Moines, IowaSRGuard6-1
Seth MaxwellIndiana WesleyanClark Summit, Pa.SOForward7-0
Lorenzo MooreHoly Cross (Ind.)Chicago, Ill.SRForward6-4
Blake SmithAlice Lloyd (Ky.)Manchester, Ky.SRGuard6-3
Cameron WolterMarian (Ind.)Fishers, Ind.JRGuard6-8
^ 2019 1st Team AA     
& 2019 2nd Team AA     
% 2019 3rd Team AA     
* 2019 Hon. Mention     
      
HONORABLE MENTION     
NameSchoolPosition   
Vernon JacksonAllen (S.C.)Guard   
Shandon BooneAvila (Mo.)Guard   
Nate BruneelCollege of IdahoGuard   
Brandt CochranOzarks (Mo.)Guard   
Brevin SloupConcordia (Neb.)Guard   
Zavier LuceroCal Maritime (Calif.)Forward   
Garrett FrankenDordt (Iowa)Forward   
Max McCulloughEastern OregonGuard   
Nick JohnsonEmbry-Riddle (Ariz.)Forward   
James ConleyFriends (Kan.)Guard   
Haden DeatonGrace (Ind.)Forward   
Rashad RichardsonIU Northwest (Ind.)Guard   
Kourtlandt MartinIU South Bend (Ind.)Guard   
Josh KlineIndiana TechForward   
Desean HamptonIU Kokomo (Ind.)Forward   
David BurtonIU Southeast (Ind.)Guard   
Darnell Latham Jr.Lincoln (Ill.)Guard   
Trayvon TylerLincoln (Ill.)Guard   
Cliff SnowLourdes (Ohio)Guard   
Joshua ReynoldsMadonna (Mich.)Guard   
Max CooperMayville State (N.D.)Center   
Zach ImigMornignside (Iowa)Guard   
Trent HillbrandsNorthwestern (Iowa)Guard   
Brooks HaddockOklahoma WesleyanGuard   
Alex GrossOlivet Nazarene (Ill.)Center   
DeMarco DickersonSiena Heights (Mich.)Guard   
Jeremy OppenheimerSoutheastern (Fla.)Guard   
Brandon DurnellSpring Arbor (Mich.)Forward   
Justin BrownSt. Thomas (Fla.)Guard   
Richard BrownUnion (Ky.)Forward   
Antwaan CushingberrySt. Francis (Ind.)Guard   
Demitrius MartinWaldorf (Iowa)Guard   
Tommie LukeWebber International (Fla.)Guard

