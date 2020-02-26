NAIA D-II Men’s Basketball Polls (2-26-20)

11College of Idaho [12]27-2312
22Morningside (Iowa)26-2299
33Indiana Wesleyan26-4294
44Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)28-2283
55Marian (Ind.)24-6265
66Ottawa (Kan.)25-5264
77Southern Oregon22-6257
88Oregon Tech24-6243
911Holy Cross (Ind.)25-5219
1010Washington Adventist (Md.)23-7218
119Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)21-8215
1212Antelope Valley (Calif.)25-4210
1313Grace (Ind.)19-11189
1419Madonna (Mich.)22-8157
1520WVU Tech21-7155
1618Saint Francis (Ind.)20-10150
1715Southeastern (Fla.)21-8147
1814Oklahoma Wesleyan22-8139
1921Dordt (Iowa)22-8126
2022Union (Ky.)21-9116
2117Keiser (Fla.)22-6105
2216IU Kokomo (Ind.)24-688
23NRIndiana East (Ind.)20-1083
24NRSpring Arbor (Mich.)19-1181
25NRSouthwestern (Kan.)23-780

Receiving Votes: Bellevue (Neb.) 66, Indiana Tech 59, Mayville State (N.D.) 29, Concordia (Neb.) 25, Indiana South Bend 18, Montreat (N.C.) 17, Rochester (Mich.) 12, Lourdes (Ohio) 6, Northwestern (Iowa) 6, Indiana Southeast 3, St. Thomas (Fla.) 3

