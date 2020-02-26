NAIA D-II Men’s Basketball Polls (2-26-20)

|1
|1
|College of Idaho [12]
|27-2
|312
|2
|2
|Morningside (Iowa)
|26-2
|299
|3
|3
|Indiana Wesleyan
|26-4
|294
|4
|4
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|28-2
|283
|5
|5
|Marian (Ind.)
|24-6
|265
|6
|6
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|25-5
|264
|7
|7
|Southern Oregon
|22-6
|257
|8
|8
|Oregon Tech
|24-6
|243
|9
|11
|Holy Cross (Ind.)
|25-5
|219
|10
|10
|Washington Adventist (Md.)
|23-7
|218
|11
|9
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|21-8
|215
|12
|12
|Antelope Valley (Calif.)
|25-4
|210
|13
|13
|Grace (Ind.)
|19-11
|189
|14
|19
|Madonna (Mich.)
|22-8
|157
|15
|20
|WVU Tech
|21-7
|155
|16
|18
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|20-10
|150
|17
|15
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|21-8
|147
|18
|14
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|22-8
|139
|19
|21
|Dordt (Iowa)
|22-8
|126
|20
|22
|Union (Ky.)
|21-9
|116
|21
|17
|Keiser (Fla.)
|22-6
|105
|22
|16
|IU Kokomo (Ind.)
|24-6
|88
|23
|NR
|Indiana East (Ind.)
|20-10
|83
|24
|NR
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|19-11
|81
|25
|NR
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|23-7
|80
Receiving Votes: Bellevue (Neb.) 66, Indiana Tech 59, Mayville State (N.D.) 29, Concordia (Neb.) 25, Indiana South Bend 18, Montreat (N.C.) 17, Rochester (Mich.) 12, Lourdes (Ohio) 6, Northwestern (Iowa) 6, Indiana Southeast 3, St. Thomas (Fla.) 3