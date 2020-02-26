NAIA D-II Men’s Basketball Polls (2-26-20)

The Siouxland Christian Eagles took down Lawton-Bronson 52-47 on Tuesday night, sending them to the 1A-District 16 championship. The Eagles have never made a state tournament in their program's history, and now they are just two wins from realizing that goal. Their opponent for the district championship game Thursday night is the #5 Remsen, St. Mary's Hawks. That game will be at 7pm Thursday night at Sioux City East high school.