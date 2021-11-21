NAIA announces quarterfinal pairings for #2 Morningside and #4 Northwestern

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – Morningside University’s football program makes its 16th overall and ninth straight NAIA Championship Series quarterfinal round appearance on Saturday, Nov. 27. The #2 Mustangs (11-0) face 10th-seeded Kansas Wesleyan College (11-1) in a 12 p.m. kickoff at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

As for #4 Northwestern College, the Red Raider football team (11-1, 9-1 GPAC) will host No. 7-ranked Marian University (Ind.) (9-2, 6-1 MSFA) in Orange City, Iowa this upcoming Saturday, November 27.

Saturday, November 27th

#10 Kansas Wesleyan @ #2 Morningside – 12:00 p.m.

#7 Marian @ #4 Northwestern – 12:00 p.m.