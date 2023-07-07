CHICAGO, Ill. (KCAU) – MVP United Volleyball Club’s 16 Red Team took home the 2023 USA Volleyball National Championship, earning MVP’s first-ever USA Volleyball national title.

The 16 Red team earned the championship at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. MVP’s 16 Red team is made up of ten local girls with Rick Pruett and Melissa Smith serving as the coaches.

Bishop Heelan’s Maliyah Hacker and Ava Lloyd of Sioux City North were named to the All-Tournament Team while Hinton’s Bailey Boeve was named Tournament MVP.

Team Roster and School

Bailey Boeve (Hinton) – Tournament MVP

Kinslee Walrod (Sioux City North)

Addie Kleis (Dakota Valley)

Maddy Jackson (Sioux City East)

Ava Lloyd (Sioux City North) – All-Tournament Team

Ireland Jackson (Sioux City North)

Maliyah Hacker (Bishop Heelan) – All-Tournament Team

Hollie Peterson (Sioux City East)

Jadyn Hofmeyer (Unity Christian)

Claire Munch (Dakota Valley)

