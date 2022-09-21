SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Northwestern Red Raiders men’s soccer team traveled to Morningside to face off against the Mustangs in a GPAC battle.

Morningside won both meetings last year in one-goal victories. But, Northwestern looked to pick up the win in 2022.

The Mustangs controlled the ball early on as Bennet Wesselkaemper and Robin Thomala created opportunities for Morningside, but their shots on goal but could not find the back of the net.

Northwestern responded with a big chance of their own when Joshua Wingfield connected with Stan van den Beld, but Bjarne Huth turned away the opportunity.

Both defenses stood tall in this GPAC matchup as the Mustangs and Red Raiders played to a scoreless draw.