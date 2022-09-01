SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The defending NAIA National Champion Morningside Mustangs will play in their season opener on September 3rd against potentially their toughest opponent in the third-ranked Northwestern College Raiders.

These two squads will face off in the season opener for the second time in the last three seasons. For the Mustangs, they’ll look to their prolific offense that put up 608 yards per game a year ago. Leading the way is Morningside quarterback and reigning NAIA National Player of the Year Joe Dolincheck.

Stopping Morningside’s offense may be a tall task for the Raiders, but the team has found success when their defense has stepped up. Since 2017, Northwestern is 31-3 when its defense forces at least two turnovers.

Kickoff is at Morningside on September 3rd at 7pm.