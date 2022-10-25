SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Morningside Mustangs held their Winter Sports Media Day, which featured the Mustangs’ women’s basketball team, who are looking to build off their success last season with an experienced and battle-tested roster.

The Mustangs had a strong season a year ago, winning 30 games while making it all the way to the NAIA Tournament Quarterfinals, falling to the #1 team in the nation by five points.

Taking a look at this season’s team, head coach Jamie Sale will be without star Sierra Mitchell. The program and NAIA all-time leading scorer graduated with 2,691 career points. But with plenty of veterans returning, the team feels they can replenish the scoring and talent while continuing to move forward.

“Obviously, it’s definitely hard to lose her as such a great player. But, I definitely feel like we have some girls that are stepping up and have a lot of talent coming back that hopefully we can pull it together as a team and kind of regroup and I guess see that we have lose some players but have everybody step up and go in to their role.” Morningside senior forward Aspen Jansa said.

The Mustangs, who were picked first in the GPAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll, open up their season against College of the Ozarks in the Sterling College Classic on November 4th.