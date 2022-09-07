SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Morningside Mustangs hosted the Briar Cliff Chargers in a GPAC matchup as both teams looked to pick up win number five in their respective schedules. The two squads split the series last year, with both looking to pick up the win in 2022.

Morningside started the scoring early thanks to a big block from Claire Wilson. Shortly after, the Mustangs set up Kylah Brewer for a big-time spike as the home team took control early on.

But Briar Cliff did not go away easily. Great communication by the Chargers created a chance for Alexis Johnson and she made the most of it with the spike as the road team cut into the lead.

Morningside capped off the first set as Sydney Marlow’s spike was the exclamation point as the Mustangs picked up the set win along with the next two as Morningside swept Briar Cliff 3-0.