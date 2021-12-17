DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA (KCAU) – Gameday inches closer and closer for Morningside, as the Mustangs held their final padded practice of the week. But before they hit the field this afternoon, they made time to explore the sites and history of Durham this morning, with a guided tour of the local minor league park, Durham Bulls Stadium.

The park should ring a bell to those who have seen the movie “Bull Durham,” the 1988 baseball classic centered around the Bulls organization, and callbacks to the film certainly weren’t hard to find. The team was treated to a grand tour of the stadium starting in the press box, then moving to the field and clubhouse before ending in the team gift shop, all while learning the rich history of the storied franchise and 2021 MiLB Team of the Year.

Some Morningside players have yet to see the movie, so not everyone may have understood the references, but it was a chance for the Mustang team to experience a minor league atmosphere, and soak in a ballpark that’s celebrated among the baseball community.

“It was pretty cool,” senior offensive lineman Tyler Anderson said. “I’ve never actually been to a Minor League park before so just kinda getting out and experiencing new things is kinda fun.”

“I’ve played baseball a lot throughout my life and I mean… I’ve been to a couple of baseball games and this is a really cool stadium and just the history of it was really interesting,” senior wide receiver Caleb Schweigart said.

“Being able to go out on the field and see our logo and everything was cool and seeing all the buildings around and just imagining all the homeruns and stuff is kinda cool,” junior kicker Chase Carter said. “Those type of movies have a really good history and story and you can take a lot from them. I’ll actually probably check the movie out.”