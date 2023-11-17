SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers hit the road to Sioux Falls for an I-29 showdown with the Stampede, going on to win it 4-3 in shootouts.

Stampede led the season series 2-0 entering the night, and would strike first in the second period with a Tyler Borgula goal.

But that didn’t last long. Two minutes later, Easton Jacobs gathered the feed and would rip one into the back of the net for his 5th goal on the year to tie it up 1-1.

Later in the period, Max Strand followed the effort on the power play with a one-timer goal for his 6th score of the season, putting the Muskies ahead 2-1.

Stampede would soon tie it up 3-3 late in the third period to send it to overtime, but it was the Muskies standing tall in shootouts towards a 4-3 win to get back in the win column.

Sioux City returns to home ice on Nov. 22 hosting Fargo. Puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.