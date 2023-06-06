SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Sioux City Musketeers have traded forward Ben Poitras and a 2024 Phase I seventh round draft pick to the Green Bay Gamblers in exchange for three picks; 2024 Phase I third round, 2024 Phase II first round and a 2024 Phase II sixth round pick.

Poitras scored the sixth most points on the team in the 2022-23 season with 37. He racked up 14 goals and 23 assists and put together seven multi point games across 61 total contests.

The Northeastern University commit gave the Musketeers one of their highlight victories of the season with an overtime, game winner on November 23rd against Omaha.

The Toronto native also collected two points during the Musketeers two postseason games scoring a goal and notching an assist.

Poitras was a consistent member in the NHL Central Scouting 2023 NHL Draft rankings. In the final rankings ahead of the draft coming up on June 28th & 29th, Poitras was the 80th ranked skater in North America.