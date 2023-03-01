SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Sioux City Musketeers have announced that they have traded defensemen Garrett Brown and a 2023 Phase I 7th round draft pick to the Waterloo Black Hawks in exchange for forward Grayson Badger, a 2023 Phase I 4th round draft pick, 2023 Phase II 1st round draft pick, 2023 Phase II 4th round draft pick and future considerations.

A part of the 2022 Clark Cup Championship team, Garrett Brown has played in 99 career USHL games, all with the Sioux City Musketeers. Through 36 games this season the Winnipeg Jets fourth round draft pick has scored 16 points through three goals, and thirteen assists.

Last season Brown played in all 62 regular season games and all ten post season games. The 6’3, 192 pound right handed shot, scored 16 points in the regular season via four goals and 12 assists and dished out an assist for his lone point of the Musketeers playoff run.

Grayson Badger 33 games into his USHL rookie season. He has tallied five points on four assists and a goal with a -5 plus/minus. The eighteen year old from Hyde Park, Massachusetts is committed to play college hockey at Northeastern University.

The Musketeers return to the ice on Friday for a road tilt with the Lincoln Stars. They will host Brown and the Black Hawks on Sunday afternoon, March 5th at the Tyson Events Center with puck drop scheduled for 3:05 pm.