SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Sioux City Musketeers officially started their Clark Cup title defense with the team’s first practice at the IBP Ice Center. The expectations are high for the team as they are hoping to continue its success from a season ago while incorporating new pieces to the team this season, including new head coach Jason Kersner.

The excitement for the franchise did not stop there as the Musketeers named Troy Ward as the team’s GM. Ward has NHL experience, spending time with the Pittsburgh Penguins as an assistant coach and also as a scout for the Vancouver Canucks.