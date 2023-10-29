SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers got into the spooky spirit Saturday night with tons of candy and costumes to go around for its Hockey Halloween event, while aiming for a weekend sweep of Chicago after Friday night’s win.

Witches, jokers and Minions went all out in holiday spirit and so did Kaden Shahan, who got the wrister to go early in the second period to give the Muskies a 2-0 lead.

Dylan Godbout created a good look at the net soon after but was turned away from the Steel goalie. Nevertheless, the Muskies would return the favor soon after. Ahead 3-0 after a Makaio Van Tassel goal, Jakub Krbecek would go all out for the save to keep the puck out of the pipes, an active and solid night from the Czech Republic native.

Muskies went on to put another scare into the Steel in the second period. Godbout would once again get another chance at the net, and he’d punch it in at the crease to give Sioux City the 4-0 lead by period’s end.

Muskies allow three goals in the third period but score two more goals of their own to defeat Chicago 6-3, in turn completing the Steel weekend sweep.

Sioux City stays on home ice next Friday, Nov. 3 hosting Cedar Rapids at 7:05 p.m.