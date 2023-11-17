COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (KCAU) – USA Hockey revealed its 22-man roster for the 2023 United State Junior Select Team on Thursday, and one Sioux City Musketeer will be skating amongst the best as forward Kaden Shahan earned a spot on the U.S. International Team.

Spending his second season with the Muskies, the Everett, Washington native leads the Muskies and the entire USHL in scoring with 15 goals while sitting 3rd in the league with 20 points through 15 games. The University of Connecticut commit is building off a solid campaign from a year ago, racking up 31 points on 20 goals and 11 assists through 55 games for the Muskies.

Shahan and the other 21 USHL skaters on Team USA will compete at the 2023 World Junior A Challenge from Dec. 10-17 in Truro, Nova Scotia. The U.S. opens tournament play against Slovakia on Dec. 11 at 1:30pm CT.