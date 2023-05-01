SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The United States Hockey League announced the players named to the USHL First and Second All-Rookie teams. Sioux City Musketeers forward Ryan Conmy was named USHL First Team All-Rookie and defenseman Ty Hanson was named USHL Second Team All-Rookie.

Ryan Conmy put together one of the most memorable rookie seasons in Musketeers franchise history. The Virginia native led the team with 62 total points while playing in 60 regular season games. His 62 points ranked 14th in the league.

The University of New Hampshire commit accrued most of those 62 points from the 33 goals he scored. Tied for the fourth most scored in the USHL and the top mark in the Western Conference. He became the first Musketeers rookie to score 30 plus goals in a season since Ruslan Fedotenko (1998-99).

The winger finished the season with a team high plus/minus of +12 and naturally paced the club with nine power play goals and dished out a total of 29 assists.

In the postseason, Conmy played in both games and netted a goal and an assist.

Named to the second USHL All-Rookie Team, Ty Hanson played in a total of 54 games this season. He led the Musketeers blue line with 25 points and 21 assists, and eight power play assists. His four goals scored also ranked second on the Musketeers roster for defensemen.

A commit of the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Hanson finished his first campaign with the Muskies with a +4 and appeared in both playoff games for the team.

Conmy was later selected to the All-USHL third team.