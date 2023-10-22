SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers traded in their green for pink on Saturday night as they hosted the Lincoln Stars for its annual Pink in the Rink Night during breast cancer awareness month in October.

UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s was a chief sponsor for the event with the proceeds from the jersey auction of pink Musketeer jerseys, as well as a portion of all tickets sold going to the hospital’s cancer center.

Muskies came ready to attack six minutes into the first period. Giacomo Martino notched his second goal of the season giving Sioux City the 1-0 edge, while the team’s leading scorer Kaden Shahan lit the lamp two minutes later for a quick 2-0 lead after one period of play.

Sioux City powered up for more in the second period following a short wrister from Ty Hanson giving the home skaters a 3-0 lead.

Muskies go on to score a season-high seven goals in a 7-1 win over Lincoln. They travel to Sioux Falls on Sunday for a 4:05 pm puck drop.