SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – A season high seven goals for the Sioux City Musketeers led the way in their Teddy Bear Toss Night victory over the Sioux Falls Stampede by a final of 7-2.

Fans did not have to wait long to toss their stuffed animals onto the ice. At just the 1:33 mark of the first period Ryan Conmy scored his first of two in the game to give Sioux City a 1-0 lead.

All of the stuffed animals were donated to Siouxland Toys for Tots.

Dylan Godbout doubled Sioux City’s lead with a goal at 6:35 in the first period and Ben Doran netted his first of a couple late in the first at the 19:36 mark of the period. The Musketeers took a 3-0 lead into the second.

A power play early in the second period provided the Musketeers with another scoring opportunity and it was Kaden Shahan who ripped a one-timer past the Sioux Falls goalie to give Sioux City a 4-0 lead.

The Stampede responded at the 12:43 mark of the period on Kazimier Sobieski’s first of the season. It was quickly answered just over four minutes later by Conmy’s second of the night and team leading 13th of the season.

Conmy was awarded the game’s first star and capped off a weekend where he scored five points in two games with three goals and a pair of assists.

Sioux Falls netted a goal off of the stick of Chris Pelosi at the 18:05 time stamp of the second to send the game to the final period with Sioux City leading 5-2.

Early in the third just 1:54 into the final frame Doran scored his second of the contest. Doran was the second star of the night for his two goals. Godbout who had a goal and an assist was the third.

At 15:28 Sam Deckhut notched his fifth of the season to cap off the scoring for Sioux City at 7-2. Both third period goals came on the power play. Sioux City was 3/5 with the man advantage while Sioux Falls went 0/2.

On the four point weekend, the Musketeers killed off all eight penalties levied against them.

The Musketeers are also in the midst of a three game winning streak in which they have outscored their opponents 15-5.

The Musketeers (11-7-2) return to the road next weekend when they travel to Omaha and Des Moines. They will face Omaha on Friday, December 16th at 7:05 pm. Sioux City returns home on December 30th when they face the Madison Capitols in a rematch of last season’s Clark Cup Finals.