SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After the first round of the 2022 USHL playoffs wrapped up on Wednesday night, the #2 Sioux City Musketeers immediately began planning for their postseason opener against #6 Waterloo.

The Black Hawks upset #3 Lincoln in the first round of the USHL playoffs in a game three win on Wednesday night to earn a shot at the Muskies. That said, for some teams that time off due to a bye can leave teams a little bit off as they get back into action, but Sioux City is confident that skipping the first round won’t change how the team prepares for their USHL Western Conference Semifinal series.

Game one of the best-of-three series will be played in Waterloo on Saturday, April 30 at 6:05.