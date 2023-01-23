SIOUX CITY, IOWA – Sioux City Musketeer defenseman Ren Morque today was named the USHL Defenseman of the Week.

Morque (MORK-way) netted his first goal as a Musketeer and in the USHL in Friday’s win over the Lincoln Stars. He added a second goal of the weekend in Saturday’s victory over Lincoln. Morque on the weekend has a plus/minus of +4.

The Musketeers acquired Morque on January 2nd in a trade with the Minnesota Wilderness of the NAHL. He was the second leading scorer for the Wilderness. He was the top scoring defenseman for Minnesota and second highest scoring blue liner in the North American Hockey League with 24 points. He dished out 20 assists and netted four goals across 31 games.

In seven contests now with the Musketeers he has scored two goals and has a plus/minus of +3.

The Musketeers now (16-12-2-3) currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference Standings. Next weekend features a pair of road games starting in Des Moines on Friday at 7:05 pm. They next play on their home ice on February 3rd when they again face the Buccaneers at the Tyson Events Center.