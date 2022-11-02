SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Sioux City Musketeers wasted no time finding the back of the net against the Sioux Falls Stampede.

The Muskies added a pair of goals from Brian Nicholas and Tomek Haula in the first five minutes on their way to a 3-0 lead at the end of the first period. Ryan Conmy scored the lone Sioux City goal in the second period and netted his second goal of the day in the third period on the way to a 5-1 win.

Musketeers’ goaltender Axel Mangbo saved 29 shots. Sioux City has won four of their last five games and look to extend the streak on November 4th as they take on the Stampede in Sioux Falls.