SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – It was prolific road trip to Michigan for the Sioux City Musketeers over the weekend, netting 6 goals apiece in a pair of wins over the USA Hockey National Team development Program. Defenseman Ty Hanson played a huge role in those victories, earning him his first USHL Defenseman of the Week honor.

The University of Minnesota Duluth commit tallied a goal in the first game against USNTDP and three assists in the second game to tally four total points with a plus-minus of +5 in the series.

Through only 8 games played, Hanson is tied for the second most points scored on the team with six, via one goal and five assists. Numbers that lead all Sioux City defensemen. The Hermantown, Minnesota native also leads all Sioux City defensemen with a plus-minus of +7.

Last season, the University of Minnesota Duluth commit played in 54 games and scored four goals with 21 assists, for 25 total points and finished with a plus-minus of +4.

Sioux City returns to its home ice on October 17 for the Empirical Foods School Day Game vs. Sioux Falls. Puck drop against the Stampede set for 11:00 a.m.