SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Courtesy of Sioux City Musketeers) – Today the Sioux City Musketeers have announced that General Manger, Troy G. Ward, has stepped down from his position with the team to become the Associate Head Coach for the Minnesota State University men’s hockey team. The Sioux City Musketeers will announce Ward’s replacement Wednesday at noon.

Ward joined the Musketeers prior to the beginning of the 2022-23 season after the previous GM, Andy Johnson was hired as a scout for the Los Angeles Kings of the NHL. Ward had most previously served as a scout for the Vancouver Canucks.

“I’d like to thank Lloyd Ney and the ownership for the last nine months.” Said Ward. “Having been able to work with one of the best and most consistent organizations in the USHL was a pleasure. The family atmosphere and the people make Sioux City a first class organization. The Musketeers have a way of continuing to bring coaches, managers and players to their highest level.”

The Minnesota native has made coaching stops with numerous teams across many levels of hockey from youth organizations to the NHL. Ward has made multiple stops in the USHL as a head coach with the Dubuque Fighting Saints (1993) and the Madison Capitols (2015-16).

“We’re really happy for Troy to have earned his new position at Minnesota State. He and Luke Strand will make a great team, and we’re happy to attach the ‘Musketeers Alumni’ tag to Troy.” Said Musketeers Owner and Managing Partner Lloyd Ney. “We take as much pride in promoting coaches and hockey staff as we do players, and we know the Mavericks will be happy that they trust our organization enough to select Troy G. Ward for this important opportunity.”

Ward now joins former Musketeers head coach Luke Strand on the bench for the Minnesota State University Mavericks.