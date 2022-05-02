SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After a tough 2-1 loss to Waterloo on Sunday in game two of the USHL Western Conference semifinals, Sioux City is hoping to not be the second upset for the Black Hawks this postseason.

The Musketeers’ loss puts them in a winner-take-all scenario in their best-of-three series with Waterloo. Sioux City dominated a 3-1 loss in game one, but couldn’t get their offense going after a first period goal in game two. The Black Hawks upset Lincoln in their first round series with the Stars by losing game one and winning the final two contests on the road, meaning they have experience closing with hostile crowds.

Game three of the Muskies’ series with Waterloo starts at 7:05 on Tuesday, May 3rd at the Tyson Events Center.