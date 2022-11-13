SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers entered the halfway point of their four-game homestand Sunday afternoon, and fresh off their four-goal first period a night ago. Solid momentum that carried into their matinee matchup with the Des Moines Buccaneers, where the Muskies claimed the lone goal in shootouts for a 3-2 win and a clean sweep of the weekend.

Both teams found the net in the first period, for the Muskies it was Ryan Conmy. The Bucs went looking for more with Gustav Stjernberg attempt, but Axel Mangbo swallowed for 25 of his 27 saves on the day.

Lightning struck for Sioux City less than 30 seconds into the second period. On the power play, Ben Doran pulled off a no-look pass to Conmy who came flying in for the finish giving him his second goal of the contest. The score awarded Conmy his team-best 10th goal on the season, bestowing Sioux City the 2-1 lead.

In that third period though, the Bucs once again found the net. Braedon Ford punched in a fluttering puck to tie the game 2-2 and send it to overtime.

Neither team lit the lamp on the extra period leading to the shootout. Doran was Sioux City’s second shooter and finished on a backhand shot to give the Muskies the advantage. Mangbo stopped all three of Des Moines’ shots in the shootout to secure the win for the Musketeers.

Sioux City (7-6-2) finished off the rare three game weekend sweep and now have 16 points in the Western Conference standings, tied with Waterloo for third place.

The Musketeers will not play again until Wednesday, November 23rd when they face off against the Omaha Lancers at the Tyson Events Center at 7:05 pm.