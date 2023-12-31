SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers hit the ice in front of 3,500 in attendance at the Tyson Events Center for the biggest New Year’s Eve party in town, kicking off their annual New Year’s Eve battle with the Omaha Lancers on Sunday night.

The Muskies struck first with a first period goal from Sam Court and second period scores from leading scorer Kaden Shahan and Kevin Fitzgerald, but the Lancers fought back with a trio of goals in the second period to tie the game at 3-3 before a scoreless third period.

Omaha supplied the final dagger with a game-winning goal in the first overtime to secure a 4-3 win over Sioux City.

The Muskies return to action hosting the Madison Capitols on Jan. 5-6.