SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Coming off their first regular season victory Friday night under new head coach Jason Kersner, the Sioux City Musketeers scored early and often as the Muskie defense held on in the third period for a 3-2 win over the Sioux Falls Stampede during Pink in the Rink Night.

Donning pink uniforms on pink ice for support in the fight against cancer, the Muskies tickled the net 6 minutes into the game with a Benjamin Poitras putback wrister to give Sioux City a 1-0 lead. Kaden Shahan followed in the final minute of the first with his team-best fifth goal to give Sioux City a 2-0 lead.

With goaltender Croix Kochendorfer staying strong in between the pipes into the second period, the Muskies capitalized with another goal eight minutes in from Dylan Godbout for a 3-0 edge.

A pair of Sioux Falls goals from Max Rud and Clint Levens closed the deficit to 3-2 with under 30 seconds to play. But the Muskie blue line drained the clock from there, holding on for the 3-2 win for their second straight victory.

The Musketeers move their record to 2-3-2 on the season, hitting the road next Friday in Fargo, North Dakota to take on the Fargo Force for a two-game set. Puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.