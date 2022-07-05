SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – With the first round of the NHL Draft on Thursday, all of the best talent in hockey will await the words to kickstart their professional careers. The Sioux City Musketeers have had at least player taken in the Draft since 2004, and Muskie forward and USHL Rookie of the Year Dylan James has the marks to make some noise in Montreal.
Muskies’ Dylan James receiving high recognition ahead of NHL Draft
by: Noah Sacco
