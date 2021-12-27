SIOUX CITY, IOWA – Sioux City Musketeers defenseman Garrett Brown has been selected to play in the BioSteel All-American Game, set for January 17 in Plymouth, Michigan. The game features the top American-born prospects eligible for the upcoming NHL Draft. The annual event, which began in 2012, has seen 215 players go on to be drafted, including 46 first round picks.

Brown has logged minutes on Sioux City’s blue line in all 24 games this season. The Denver commit has one assist on the season and is a “C” rated prospect by NHL Central Scouting. Brown is projected to be drafted between the 4th and 6th Round of the upcoming NHL Draft.

“I think Garrett has shown physical, mental, and emotional development all the way through,” head coach Luke Strand said. “He’s getting bigger and stronger, and mentally the game has become a lot easier for him. He’s earned this and it’s great sign for what’s to come for him.”