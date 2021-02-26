Muskies defeat Stars in shootout 3-2

Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
7 Day Forecast
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Special Report
Siouxland Stories
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Politics
Ag News
Top Stories
Late start slows down return of tax refunds
Video
Top Stories
Medicaid benefits for Nebraskans being put on hold
Video
Water main break in Monona County makes water unsafe to use
2 men convicted of Lincoln woman’s murder during robbery
USD launches second ‘Know Before You Go’ ahead of spring break
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather News
Road Conditions
Send Us Your Photos
Closings
Closings Login
Guest Weather
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 26, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 25, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Video shows ice breaking away from Lake Michigan after deep freeze
Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 24, 2021
Video
Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 23, 2021
Video
Siouxland cities declaring snow emergencies as winter weather brings snowy roads
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Golf
Video Game News
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Sioux Center Camera
Orange City Camera
Storm Lake Camera
Watch
Newscasts
Digital Town Hall
Good Day Pets
Enter Your Pet Picture
News Nation
Newsfeed Now
The Insiders with Dave Price
Health
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Back to School
Health News
Health Tips
Contests
Bloody Mary Challenge
Jobs
Careers
Community
Newsletter Sign-up
Mr. Food
Recipe.TV
Stuff the Stroller
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Best of the Class
Community Calendar
Local Events
Businesses in the News
Remarkable Women of Siouxland
Honoring Black History
Veterans Voices
Lottery
Horoscopes
Virtual Home Show
Cause for Paws
About Us
TV Guide
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Contact Us
Sales Team
Advertising
KCAU 9 Station History
Digital Signal
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Muskies defeat Stars in shootout 3-2
Sports
Posted:
Feb 26, 2021 / 09:56 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 26, 2021 / 10:33 PM CST
Local News
Medicaid benefits for Nebraskans being put on hold
Video
Water main break in Monona County makes water unsafe to use
USD launches second ‘Know Before You Go’ ahead of spring break
Video
February 26: 297 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nebraska
South Carolina man to stand trial in his Sioux City mother’s stabbing
More Local News
Trending Stories
Late start slows down return of tax refunds
Video
Iowa High School Wrestling Sectional highlights and results
Video
Iowa National Guard wins award for 3rd year in a row
Police: 14-year-old boy found fatally shot in Davenport yard
Weather