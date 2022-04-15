Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU) — With ten days to go until the USHL playoffs, Sioux City is focusing on playing their best heading into the home stretch. The Musketeers played a scoreless tie with Des Moines in their first of a home and away series on Friday night, but Ben Steeves quickly lit up the scoreboard in the second period, nearly twice, to give Sioux City a 1-0 lead after two periods of play. The Muskies added three more goals late in the third to cap off a 4-0 win over Des Moines.

Sioux City travels to Des Moines on Saturday for their final matchup with the Buccaneers this season.