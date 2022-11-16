SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Sioux City Musketeers defenseman Garrett Brown was one of the first 21 players picked for the U.S. Junior Select team that will compete in the Junior A Challenge in Ontario in December.

Brown, who is in his third season with Sioux City, is currently second on the team in assists with seven. The University of Denver commit was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets with the 99th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and is one of five players selected to the team that appeared in the 2022 Biosteel All-American Game.