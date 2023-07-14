SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Courtesy of the Sioux City Musketeers) – The Sioux City Musketeers have acquired forward Jonah Aegerter via trade from the Madison Capitols in exchange for a 2024 Phase II second round draft pick.

Aegerter (A-GUR-ter) appeared in 61 games for the Capitols last season and racked up 25 points on nine goals and 16 assists. The University of St. Cloud commit did make an appearance in Sioux City when the Musketeers and Capitols faced off on December 30th in a game where he picked up an assist.

“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to come play for Sioux City” said Jonah Aegerter. “I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates and the coaching staff and I am eager to get on the ice and contribute to winning this season.”

A Janesville, Wisconsin native, Aegerter also played for the United States National Team Development Program in the USHL for two games during the 2021-22 season.

A forward by trade, Aegerter played two seasons for his hometown Janesville Jets of the NAHL. He took the ice in 84 games, scored 17 goals with 26 assists for 43 total points.

“Jonah’s speed is a weapon on the ice. Offensively, he can put defenders in compromising situations with his pace” said Musketeers general manager Sean Clark. “Our fans will appreciate his work ethic and effort, he is a highly competive individual. We believe Jonah is primed for a big sophomore campaign in the USHL.”

The Musketeers open the 2023-24 season on September 29th versus the Tri-City Storm. The first home game will be October 6th versus the Waterloo Black Hawks at the Tyson Events Center.