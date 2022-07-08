SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Friday was the second and final day of the NHL draft as prospects hoped for one last shot to ink their pro futures on the ice in rounds two through seven.

The Muskies’ solid track record of drafted players stayed strong once more with former Sioux City skaters Dylan James, Garret Brown, and Joel Maatta taken off the board in Montreal.

A USHL Rookie of the Year and a top 10 projected left wing by NHL.com staff ranks, James was the first of the trio to be picked, being selected 40th overall in the second round by the Detroit Red Wings.

Defenseman Garrett Brown followed right behind in round 4 being taken by Winnipeg at 99th overall. A great pickup by the Jets and even better news for the Muskies knowing they’ll see the Biosteel All-American back in Sioux City this season.

Finally, 2019-21 Muskie Joel Maatta rounded out the pack in round seven, taken at 222nd overall as the Edmonton Oilers’ last pick.

16 of 17 Clark Cup Champions have produced at least one selection in the following draft with the draft streak for the Muskies dating back to 2004.