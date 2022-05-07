KEARNEY, NEBRASKA (KCAU) – Winning in the Clark Cup Playoffs isn’t easy but the Sioux City Musketeers have been up for the challenge. It was no different in game 2 of the Western Conference Finals Saturday night at Tri-City, where the Muskies netted four goals in the first period en route to a 4-3 victory and 2-0 series lead, putting Sioux City one win away from the Clark Cup Finals.