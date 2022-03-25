SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The push towards the USHL playoffs is here, and with it comes the intensity of securing your spot for a chance at the Clark Cup. The Sioux City Musketeers clinched their playoff berth on March 18 with a win over Omaha, but the Muskies know each game will be a battle with postseason slots still up for grabs. Tonight against Waterloo was no different as fists flew countless times, but the Muskie defense delivered the final blow behind 20 saves from goaltender Alex Tracy. Sioux City earns their 5th straight win and moves closer to the chance of a first round bye in the playoffs.