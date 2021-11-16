Musketeers’ Tracy named USHL Goaltender of the Week

Sioux City, Iowa (Sioux City Musketeers) – Sioux City Musketeers goaltender Alex Tracy has been named the USHL Goaltender of the Week. Tracy stopped all 15 shots that he faced on Friday to lead Sioux City

to a 3-0 win over Fargo. He was also perfect on Saturday night when he stopped 20 shots to

beat Fargo again 3-0. The Chicago native has gone 9 consecutive regulation periods without

giving up a goal. Tracy ranks 4th in the USHL with a 0.926 save percentage and a goals against

average of 2.07.

The Musketeers are currently in the third place in the Western Conference, and are just three

points back of first place Tri-City. Sioux City is on the road this weekend to face Sioux Falls on

Friday and Waterloo on Saturday.