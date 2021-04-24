Musketeers top Fargo, turn attention to USHL Playoffs

After another sluggish start, the Sioux City Musketeers topped the Fargo Force for the second time in as many days, beating the Force 4-1 at the Tyson Events Center.

Fargo led 1-0 after the first, but they wouldn’t score again, as Justin Hryckowian knotted things up less than two minutes into the game. After that, Carter Loney scored twice to close out the period with a 3-1 Sioux City lead. Brian Carrabes put the game out of reach with a goal in the third.

Now, the Musketeers will focus on the USHL Playoffs, where they’ll face off with the Omaha Lancers.