Musketeers take down Omaha, extend win streak to 4 games

The Sioux City Musketeers extended their winning streak to four in a row on Sunday, beating Omaha 5-3..

The Lancers built a 2-0 lead, scoring the only goal of the first period and getting another less than two minutes into the second. But the Musketeers would storm back and take a one-goal lead before the next intermission.

Justin Hryckowian got the Musketeers on the scoreboard when he popped a puck off of Omaha keeper Jakub Dobes’ back and into the net with 11:30 left in the period. Kirklan Irey tied the game 37 seconds later with an unassisted goal. Brian Carrabes scored on a breakaway with 3:50 left to put Sioux City out in front.

Omaha tied things up on the power play with 6:52 left in regulation, but Chase Bradley had an answer with 3:04 remaining. The forward received a cross-ice pass from Matteo Costantini and snuck the puck past Dobes. Carrabes added an empty-net goal in the final minute to put the game away.

The Musketeers outshot Omaha 38-13 as Sioux City improves to 23-20-1 overall. The Musketeers now turn their attention to a Wednesday night home contest against Sioux Falls.

