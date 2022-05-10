SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Musketeers are Western Conference champions. In a grinder of a game three, the Muskies completed a sweep of top seed Tri-City 2-0 on Tuesday night. Sioux City will await the winner of Madison-Muskegon, who will play Thursday, to find out their opponent.
