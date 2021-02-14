Musketeers skate past Sioux Falls, 4-2

The Sioux City Musketeers avenged a 4-3 defeat at Sioux Falls on Friday by beating the Stampede 4-2 Sunday afternoon at the Tyson Events Center.

Brian Carrabes scored first with 3:25 left in the first period, forcing a turnover in the neutral zone and converting on a shot from the slot. But a Sioux City penalty gave Sioux Falls a man-advantage shortly after. The Stampede capitalized as Luke Toporowski scored just a short time into the powerplay, tying the game at intermission.

With 35 seconds left in the second period, Matteo Costantini sent a slapshot past Stampede goalkeeper Noah Grannan to give Sioux City the advantage heading into the third.

The Musketeers built a 3-1 lead early in the third, killing off a power play before Christian Jimenez scored on a 2-on-1 breakaway. Garrett Pinoniemi scored with 5:55 left in regulation to bring the Stampede within one goal. But an empty-netter from Brendon Olsen sealed the game for the Musketeers with under a minute to go.

Alex Tracy finished with 18 saves for the Musketeers, who improve to 14-15-1 overall. Sioux City returns to action Friday and Saturday night in Fargo.